Dharmendra’s Steals the Spotlight with Romantic Gesture

Dharmendra, the legendary actor who recently mesmerized audiences with his remarkable performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is now winning hearts with his classy appearance in a series of photos shared on Twitter. At 87 years old, the veteran actor continues to exude the same youthful charm that made him a heartthrob in his earlier days.

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra posted some stylish and elegant photos of himself, leaving fans in awe of his timeless appeal. In the caption, he credited his grandson, Dharam Deol, whom he affectionately calls “Ustaad,” for capturing the stunning shots. Fans were treated to a glimpse of the actor’s evergreen charisma in these pictures, and they couldn’t stop praising his youthful and energetic look.

Friends , Some photos by my grandson Dharam . i call him “USTAAD “ A good time paas with Ustaad. pic.twitter.com/KDvNko5qWa — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 2, 2023

Netizens expressed their admiration, showering Dharmendra with love and positivity. Many commented on his infectious energy and wished him good health and happiness. One fan couldn’t help but compliment the actor’s timeless handsomeness, noting how his purity shines through his eyes and his lovely, innocent smile. The actor’s recent performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he surprised the audience with a kissing scene alongside veteran actress Shabana Azmi, further proved his ability to captivate hearts on the silver screen.

In the film, Shabana Azmi portrayed Dharmendra’s long-lost lover, and their emotional reunion, along with the impactful kissing scene, left a lasting impression on viewers. The moment quickly became one of the most beloved scenes in the movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasts an ensemble cast, featuring stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and others, alongside the evergreen Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

As fans continue to shower Dharmendra with love and admiration for both his on-screen performances and his recent Twitter photos, it is evident that the He-Man of Bollywood remains an eternal icon in the hearts of movie enthusiasts across generations.

