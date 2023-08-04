Advertisement
Did Ariana Grande go on double dates with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater’s wife?

  • Ariana Grande is rumored to be dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
  • The alleged couple reportedly started their romance during filming.
  • The relationship timeline between the four has become quite messy.
After Ariana Grande’s divorce news, rumors spread that she was dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

It was later disclosed that Ethan had separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. Social media was filled with talk of potential cheating.

Sources claim that before dating Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande hung out with him and his wife. She even went on double dates with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez and the couple.

The relationship timeline between the four has become quite messy, as per recent revelations.

According to Daily Mail, when Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay visited Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater on their London movie set, they spent time together on multiple occasions. They even went on double dates and met each other’s families, including Ariana’s mom and brother.

