Ariana Grande go on double dates with Dalton Gomez and Ethan?

Sources claim that before dating Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande hung out with him and his wife. She even went on double dates with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez and the couple.

The relationship timeline between the four has become quite messy, as per recent revelations.

According to Daily Mail, when Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay visited Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater on their London movie set, they spent time together on multiple occasions. They even went on double dates and met each other’s families, including Ariana’s mom and brother.