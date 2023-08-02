Did Jennifer Hudson confirm romance with Common?

Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common have been keeping their relationship private.

Photo of them together during a trip to London made people think they might be dating.

Jennifer is now ready to acknowledge their relationship.

Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common have been keeping their relationship private for the past six months, avoiding the media and paparazzi.

Recently, pictures of them together during a trip to London made people think they might be dating. When asked about it, both Jennifer and Common didn’t respond to the media.

However, it seems Jennifer is now ready to acknowledge their relationship. In a recent chat with TMZ, she may have revealed some details about it.

This week, a TMZ reporter caught up with Jennifer Hudson as she was leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. The reporter wasted no time in asking her about her feelings towards the American rapper, Common. The reporter congratulated Jennifer Hudson and suggested that she and Common would make a beautiful couple. Jennifer simply replied with a 'Thank you' in response. When asked about the possibility of them collaborating in the future, she chose not to comment on that matter. Also Read Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez: A possible reunion on stage? Fans think Taylor Swift will announce 1989 TV at her successful Eras...