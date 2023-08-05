Advertisement
Did Royal Family send wishes to Meghan Markle on her birthday despite issues?

  • Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday passed without birthday wishes from the Royal Family.
  • The absence of birthday wishes from the Royal Family on Meghan Markle’s birthday has raised eyebrows.
  • Unlike previous years this year’s silence hints at a change in approach.
This has sparked discussions about her relationship with the monarchy, as reports claim her non-working royal status was the reason given by royal aides for the omission. The incident highlights ongoing tensions within the family.

In previous years, the Royal Family’s Twitter accounts sent birthday greetings to Meghan Markle.

However, this year, there was silence from King Charles and Prince William’s accounts. This change has made people wonder why it happened.

The decision to only wish working royals on social media is different from before, and it might show that the family’s relationships are not as smooth as they used to be.

Meghan Markle not receiving birthday greetings and her children’s birthdays being ignored suggest there are problems between her and some senior royals. This has raised worries, especially given the public fallout from the couple’s Netflix series and Prince Harry’s memoir.

