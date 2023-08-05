In previous years, the Royal Family’s Twitter accounts sent birthday greetings to Meghan Markle.

However, this year, there was silence from King Charles and Prince William’s accounts. This change has made people wonder why it happened.

The decision to only wish working royals on social media is different from before, and it might show that the family’s relationships are not as smooth as they used to be.

The decision to only wish working royals on social media is different from before, and it might show that the family's relationships are not as smooth as they used to be.

Meghan Markle not receiving birthday greetings and her children's birthdays being ignored suggest there are problems between her and some senior royals. This has raised worries, especially given the public fallout from the couple's Netflix series and Prince Harry's memoir.