Director Anil Sharma Reveals Intriguing Details about Action in Gadar 2

Generating buzz from the start, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, remains a much-anticipated project. The sequel to the 2001 hit, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 brings back Sunny and Ameesha in their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. As fans eagerly await the captivating chemistry between Tara and Sakeena, they are also excited about the thrilling action scenes that promise to leave a lasting impact.

In an era where many directors turn to VFX for visual grandeur, Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar 2, stands content with his decision to prioritize genuine fight scenes over VFX.

The upcoming film boasts a collection of spectacular action sequences, grounded in actual stunts rather than relying solely on VFX. As the movie’s release approaches, Sharma has explained his choice for genuine and authentic action over the use of VFX or CGI.

Illustrating with Christopher Nolan’s recent sci-fi film “Oppenheimer,” the renowned director captured the highly-discussed nuclear explosion scene authentically, abstaining from CGI effects.

Sharma said, “I don’t consider it old-school action. It’s raw action. Look at some of Tom Cruise’s stunts in the Mission Impossible series or Nolan’s Oppenheimer, even in the US, artistes are striving to keep things real and that’s what I wanted to do.”

“During the making of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, we meticulously choreographed real-life action scenes to deliver an authentic experience that was embraced by the audience. With Gadar 2, we were committed to preserving that same level of authenticity. The film boasts real action scenes and not just VFX. Our goal was to revisit the golden era of Indian cinema and uphold the film’s legacy,” he further added.

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, Gadar 2 features Anil Sharma’s son as Jeetey. The film continues the narrative as Tara Singh ventures into Pakistan to locate his son, Jeetey. Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and backed by Zee Studios, the movie is set to premiere in cinemas on August 11, 2023.

