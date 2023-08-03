Director of Barbie has plans for Barbie sequel?

Greta Gerwig has no intention of making a second Barbie movie, despite the first one’s big success at the box office.

The director’s latest movie, featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie, earned a huge $162 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office (21-23.07.23). It became the biggest weekend opening ever for a female filmmaker.

However, despite this success, the director admitted that she doesn’t have any plans or ideas for a sequel.

She told the New York Times: “At this moment, it’s [the first film is] all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Gerwig went on to insist she felt totally overwhelmed by Barbie’s success, saying: “[I’m] at a loss for words .. It’s been amazing to walk around and see people in pink. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this … Mostly, it’s been running into people on the street who are excited and happy and exuberant, because so much of this movie was an attempt to create something that people would want to experience together. So, it’s the little things.”

The moviemaker revealed that there was a lot of additional Barbie material that didn’t make it into the final movie.

She told IndieWire: “There were definitely lots of things that didn’t end up in the final movie, because it would be five hours, which actually is too many baby angel heads. “But I didn’t ever end up cutting anything because I was made to.

Everything was in service of the story and the rhythm of the storytelling. I don’t think I ever had to cut something where I thought, ‘Oh, that’s been taken from me by my corporate friends.’”