DJ Khaled is ‘praying’ for a daughter, ‘We’re ready for it!’

In addition, the artist behind the hit “All I Do Is Win” mentioned that he doesn’t feel any pressure for his kids to follow his career path. He pointed out that both of them are excelling in school and he has no intention of pushing them into any specific career direction.

He said: “Whatever my kids want to do… me and their mom want to support whatever they want to do. We’re not gonna force nothing on them. But what I love about my two beautiful boys… they’re doing so good in school. It’s been a true blessing, man. I always put the message out there that family time is all the time. So when we travel, they travel. When it’s time for all their activities, either mom is with them or I’m with them, or we’re both with them.

“True success is happiness and joy. That is the true success. Nothing matters if you don’t have joy and happiness. So my advice and my message to everybody is just show your love and gratitude to God every day!”