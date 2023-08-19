Doja Cat hits back at trolls after losing 500k followers

Doja Cat recently lost 500,000 followers on Instagram.

The singer said that she didn’t care about the Grammys.

Doja Cat’s comments were met with backlash from fans and critics alike.

Doja Cat recently lost 500,000 followers on Instagram after she made some controversial comments about the Grammys.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, the singer said that she didn’t care about the Grammys and that she didn’t think they were “real.” She also said that she didn’t think the awards show was “fair.”

Doja Cat’s comments were met with backlash from fans and critics alike.

Some people accused her of being ungrateful and disrespectful to the Grammys. Others said that her comments were tone-deaf, given that she has been nominated for a Grammy in the past.

In response to the backlash, Doja Cat took to Twitter to defend herself. She said that she was “tired of the backhanded compliments” and that she was “allowed to have an opinion.” She also said that she didn’t care about losing followers.

“I’m not upset about losing followers,” she tweeted. “I’m upset about how you guys treat me.”

Doja Cat’s comments have sparked a debate about the Grammys and their relevance in the music industry. Some people believe that the Grammys are still an important awards show, while others believe that they are outdated and irrelevant.

Only time will tell how Doja Cat’s comments will affect her career. However, it is clear that she is not afraid to speak her mind, even if it means losing fans.