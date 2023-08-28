Dolly Parton Supports Kate Middleton Amidst New Wave of Criticism

Dolly Parton declined a tea meetup invitation from Kate Middleton.

Parton expressed regret at not being able to accept the tea invitation.

The singer conveyed her affection for London and its people.

Dolly Parton shared that she received an invitation from Kate Middleton for a tea meetup during her work visit to London. During a media interaction, she humorously detailed her reasons for politely declining the offer.

“She wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no,” said the country singer.

Parton said, “This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go.”

She subsequently conveyed her wish to enjoy a tea session with the upcoming Queen consort.

“I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that – that would be great.”

In a conversation with media, she conveyed her fondness for London.

“I love the people, the feel of London. I don’t unfortunately [get time to sightsee]. I have in the past, me and my band, in a tour bus when we have it planned,” she said.

The celebrity’s words of admiration provided comfort to the Waleses, who had faced criticism due to the recent Women’s World Cup controversy.

The pair is facing backlash as they were seen with Prince Andrew, the tarnished uncle of Prince William, at Balmoral.

