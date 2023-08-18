Drake gives away $30K bag to audience member

Drake gave away a $30,000 designer handbag to a woman in the front row.

He said, “Drake ain’t cheap,” and then added, “Make sure she has security on the way out.”

Drake’s generosity is well-known among his fans. Advertisement

Drake gave away a $30,000 designer handbag to a woman in the front row of his gig in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The rapper/singer was performing at the Kia Forum venue when he surprised the crowd by walking on stage holding a pink Hermes Birkin bag – which sell for around $30,000 – and handing it over to a female fan.

He said, “Drake ain’t cheap,” and then added, “Make sure she has security on the way out.”

Video footage of the moment was posted on TikTok and quickly went viral. The woman who received the bag has not been identified, but she can be seen in the video being stunned and overjoyed by Drake’s gesture.

This is not the first time that Drake has given away expensive gifts to his fans. In 2018, he gave away a $100,000 diamond-encrusted chain to a lucky fan at one of his concerts. He has also been known to give away cars, watches, and other luxury items.

Advertisement

Drake’s generosity is well-known among his fans, and it is one of the things that makes him so popular. He is always looking for ways to make his fans happy, and this latest gesture is just another example of that.