Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana on being unsure about Ananya Panday’s role

Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, is set to hit theatres soon, marking their first collaboration. The trailer and the initial song have already been unveiled, showcasing the captivating chemistry between the lead pair. While Ayushmann was a part of the first instalment, Ananya is taking over from actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in this spiritual sequel. In a recent conversation, Ayushmann shared his initial uncertainty about Ananya’s suitability for the world of Dream Girl 2.

During an interview, Ayushmann expressed his initial reservations about Ananya’s fit for Dream Girl 2 due to her urban background. He candidly revealed, “I was always thinking that she’s an urban girl, and how will she get accustomed to the milieu of Mathura, a city from tier-2 India. But I think she adapted really well. We had a dialect coach Yash Chaturvedi, who helped us with the accent. Every 10 km, the accent changes in our country.”

Ayushmann went on to explain how Ananya proved him wrong by mastering the dialect and delivering an impressive performance in the film. He mentioned, “But she was bang on with the accent which is great. If you’re a Bombay girl, it’s tough to catch those accents. I speak and think in Hindi, so it becomes easy for me. But she’s done a great job in the film. And we’ve seen that in the past also, in Pati Patni Aur Woh. She’s already done a film based in Uttar Pradesh.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 is anticipated to be a comedic gem. The movie boasts a strong supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and others. Ayushmann will be portraying two distinct characters, Karam and Pooja, and is eager to entertain the audience when the film releases on August 25th.

