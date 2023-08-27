Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Film Earns Rs 40 Crore in Just 3 Days

Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Film Earns Rs 40 Crore in Just 3 Days

Articles
Advertisement
Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Film Earns Rs 40 Crore in Just 3 Days

Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Film Earns Rs 40 Crore in Just 3 Days

Advertisement
  • Dream Girl 2 earned Rs 39 crore in its opening weekend.
  • The film saw a 35% surge on Saturday and a 15% increase on Sunday.
  • The film performed well across all types of theaters.
Advertisement

The comedy film “Dream Girl 2” has achieved impressive earnings during its debut weekend, accumulating approximately Rs 39 crore. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie commenced with an opening of Rs 10.00 crore on Friday.

Subsequently, it experienced a 35 percent surge to Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, followed by a further 15 percent increase, amassing around Rs 15.50 to 16 crore on Sunday. The film’s performance trend is positive, and it holds a robust position after its three-day stint at the box office.

The film’s performance has been strong across all types of theaters, whether multiplexes or single screens. This success can be attributed to the director’s decision to embrace a more mainstream comedic approach.

The three major national cinema chains contributed approximately 55% of the total earnings, while the remaining 45% came from non-national chains and single screens. Despite facing competition from “Gadar 2,” which is in its third week, “Dream Girl 2” continues to perform well at the box office. On Sunday, the film saw an increase of about 7% in revenue from national chains, with non-national theaters contributing to a nearly 15% surge.

Dream Girl 2 day-wise box office :

DayNet Box Office
FridayRs 10.00 crore
SaturdayRs 13.50 crore
SundayRs 15.50 to 16.00 crore
TotalRs 39.00 crore
Advertisement

After its three-day run, Dream Girl 2 is positioned favorably, with a genuine opportunity to achieve success in theaters. Maintaining decent performance on Monday and following a consistent trend thereafter will steer the film towards a successful trajectory.

Dream Girl 2 aims for a cumulative revenue of approximately Rs 80 crore, a satisfactory outcome and a relief for Ayushmann Khurrana, considering his recent films’ box office struggles. The weekend trend of Dream Girl 2 is also a positive indicator for the Hindi Film Industry, as the comedy film marks the sixth consecutive hit for the sector.

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartwarming Gesture at Jalsa Earns ‘Real DON’ Title
Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartwarming Gesture at Jalsa Earns ‘Real DON’ Title

Amitabh Bachchan is a globally acclaimed actor. He is known as Bollywood's...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story