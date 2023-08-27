Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Film Earns Rs 40 Crore in Just 3 Days

Dream Girl 2 earned Rs 39 crore in its opening weekend.

The film saw a 35% surge on Saturday and a 15% increase on Sunday.

The film performed well across all types of theaters.

The comedy film “Dream Girl 2” has achieved impressive earnings during its debut weekend, accumulating approximately Rs 39 crore. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie commenced with an opening of Rs 10.00 crore on Friday.

Subsequently, it experienced a 35 percent surge to Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, followed by a further 15 percent increase, amassing around Rs 15.50 to 16 crore on Sunday. The film’s performance trend is positive, and it holds a robust position after its three-day stint at the box office.

The film’s performance has been strong across all types of theaters, whether multiplexes or single screens. This success can be attributed to the director’s decision to embrace a more mainstream comedic approach.

The three major national cinema chains contributed approximately 55% of the total earnings, while the remaining 45% came from non-national chains and single screens. Despite facing competition from “Gadar 2,” which is in its third week, “Dream Girl 2” continues to perform well at the box office. On Sunday, the film saw an increase of about 7% in revenue from national chains, with non-national theaters contributing to a nearly 15% surge.

Dream Girl 2 day-wise box office :