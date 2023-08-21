Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Jeetendra and Ayushmann’s Flirty Face-off

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to grace theaters this week.

The film also introduces Ananya Panday as Ayushmann’s love interest.

The clip kicks off with Jeetendra dialing Pooja’s number in a covert manner.

As the anticipation reaches its peak, Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to grace theaters this week. Building upon the success of its predecessor from 2019, the film also introduces Ananya Panday as Ayushmann’s love interest. The dynamic duo has been backed by the production prowess of Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the driving forces behind Balaji Motion Pictures.

With a crescendo of excitement fueled by its enticing trailer and catchy songs, the movie’s marketing team has orchestrated an innovative promotional strategy. The strategy is centered around Ayushmann’s character, Pooja, engaging in comical interactions with iconic figures such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky. The recent addition of a playful conversation between veteran actor Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor’s father, and Pooja in a video has left audiences in fits of laughter.

In the delightful video shared by the film’s team, the audience witnesses Jeetendra engaging in lighthearted banter with Ayushmann’s Pooja. The clip kicks off with Jeetendra dialing Pooja’s number in a covert manner. As she picks up the call, she exclaims, “Oh my god, paye lagu uncle,” to which he promptly responds, “Not ‘uncle’! Call me Jeetu, you can even call me Jeets.” Pooja playfully retorts, “I’m afraid to take your name,” prompting the veteran actor to cleverly quip, “Beyond fear lies victory, and beyond victory lies Jeetendra.” Curious about her whereabouts, Jeetendra inquires, and Pooja mischievously replies, “You’re concerned about my location at your home, ask me when I’m outside.” He counters, “There’s no ‘Ekta’ at home, I mean she’s gone out, and in any case, your ‘Shobha’ won’t allow me to ask anyone else, so why not you?”

Ekta Kapoor shared the engaging video on her Instagram, revealing that advance bookings for the film have already commenced. In her caption, she humorously writes, “The auspicious time for Pooja’s ceremony is on the 25th, but can’t bookings still happen now?” Ayushmann Khurrana chimes in, saying, “Tathaiyya tathaiyya ho… Book your seats for #DreamGirl2!”

About the Movie:

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, boasts a talented ensemble cast including Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Annu Kapoor, among others. The lead cast has been enthusiastically promoting the movie across the nation, unveiling two foot-tapping tracks from the album, ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0’ and ‘Naach.’ This uproarious comedy is all set to hit the silver screens on Friday, August 25, promising a laughter-filled cinematic experience that audiences won’t want to miss.

