Drew Barrymore ‘couldn’t’ act after having children

The famous person started her job when she was only 11 months old. But, when she became a mom to her two daughters, who are now 10 and 9 years old, she wanted to find a new path. She wanted to be true to herself in everything she does.
She explained to Better Homes and Gardens magazine’s Style Maker issue: “When I started having kids, I didn’t want to be playing characters and pretending to be different people. Everything changed for me. I just couldn’t do it.”
Drew was getting ready to be an interior designer, but then she was asked to do her own TV talk show on CBS. It started in 2020.
She said: “There was a long period of time when I thought I could go into interior design and that would make me happy.
“I could do all my thrifting and shopping; I could make things unique, I won’t ever be cookie-cutter. I thought I could even do a show around it. And that’s where I was headed when this woman called and was like, ‘Would you ever consider doing a talk show?'”
When it comes to her talk show, the ‘Never Been Kissed star wanted her studio to have an environment that made her guests “feel invited”.
She said: “I didn’t want this, like, bizarre interview dynamic that I’ve been on the other side of my whole life, where you’re just expected to tell anecdotal stories.”
Drew has a similar vibe in her home.
She said: “When people come in here, I want them to feel like they can put their feet up and never leave – no uptightness and no fancy sofas.”
