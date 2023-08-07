Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dua Lipa’s new era embraces ’70s-Era psychedelia

Dua Lipa’s new era embraces ’70s-Era psychedelia

Articles
Advertisement
Dua Lipa’s new era embraces ’70s-Era psychedelia

Dua Lipa’s new era embraces ’70s-Era psychedelia

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Dua Lipa is leaving her disco pop style for music inspired by “1970s-era psychedelia.”
  • She says she’s changing her music style for her next album.
  • Asked if the rumour is true, she coyly replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Advertisement
Advertisement

A story in The New York Times about the 27-year-old pop star says she’s changing her music style for her next album.

She had a dance album called ‘Future Nostalgia’ in 2020. Now, she’s working on something new with Kevin Parker from the band Tame Impala, who plays psychedelic music.

Asked if the rumour is true, she coyly replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The profile noted: “She doesn’t want to “alienate” them [her fans], although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia.”

Advertisement

Mark Ronson said that he listened to parts of Dua’s new album last month.

Mark, who worked with Dua on the song ‘Dance The Night’ for the ‘Barbie’ movie, talked about her upcoming third album.

Advertisement

He mentioned that he heard some of it and thinks it’s amazing. He also hinted that a clue about the new album could be in the music video for ‘Dance The Night’.

He added: “I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right?

“This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

Fans are still waiting for a release date for the upcoming record.

Dua backtracked after telling Sir Elton John the collection was “50 per cent done” in March last year.

However, in December she admitted the record had “taken a complete turn”.

Advertisement

She told Variety: “When I was speaking to Elton, I really felt like I was halfway done.

“But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive.

“So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

Also Read

Ed Sheeran pauses concert to help a couple reveal their baby’s gender
Ed Sheeran pauses concert to help a couple reveal their baby’s gender

Ed Sheeran paused his concert to help a couple reveal their baby's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story