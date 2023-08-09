Duchess of Dour ‘heart-melting’ turnaround from Prince Harry

Prince Harry transformed demeanor has taken social media by storm, drawing praise from numerous experts who applaud the prince’s newfound exhibition of happiness and warmth.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser delves into these claims and observations in one of her articles.

She initiates her piece by posing the question, “Who is this individual?”

According to Elser’s perspective, the significance of this transformation lies in the reappearance of the “Old Harry” – the one characterized by an infectious, genuine smile and a pervasive sense of contentment, even in the simplest actions like strolling through an airport. This serves as a stark contrast to the recent years of a more somber Prince Harry.

Elser notes, “Regrettably, we have grown accustomed to the ‘Duke of Dour’ over time.”

She points out how photographs of a tense-looking Harry flanked by his robust US security guards, and his anxious strides into UK court buildings, have become the norm. This is the same Harry who appears as though he’s about to enter a high-stakes arena armed only with a spork.

The expert further highlights Harry’s appearances in emotionally revealing TV interviews, where he exposes his innermost feelings for a captivated audience, given his current line of work.

However, Elser’s focus shifts to the recent Tokyo pictures that showcase a jubilant Harry. She prompts the question: “If we haven’t seen this cheerful Harry for so long, how satisfied might he be with his burgeoning US career?”

