Dulquer Salmaan’s Tribute to Siddique: ‘The Kindest Soul

Renowned director Siddique, a beloved figure in Malayalam cinema, breathed his last at the age of 63 on August 8. The film industry was left in shock as news broke that Siddique had succumbed to a heart attack, leading to his admission at Kochi’s Amrita Hospital. The distressing incident occurred around 3 PM on August 7, prompting his immediate hospitalization. Medical reports revealed that he had been supported by an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

This heartrending news prompted a wave of emotions from Indian celebrities who turned to their social media platforms to express their grief and pay tribute to the late director. Among those who poured their hearts out was actor Dulquer Salmaan, who took to Instagram to pen an emotional note in memory of Siddique.

Sharing a photograph of Siddique, the director behind the hit film “Bodyguard,” which starred Salman Khan, Dulquer Salmaan’s poignant words read, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanor. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss.”

Dulquer Salmaan’s tribute concluded with a heartfelt message: “Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir’s family and loved ones.”

The Instagram post was met with a flood of responses from fans and admirers. One individual expressed, “RIP, you will always reside in our hearts. A brother who made Malayalees laugh for a long time.” Another comment highlighted, “Salute to the director who gifted us so many wonderful movies.” A poignant note read, “A tearful salute to the popular director, Siddique….!” Others shared sentiments like “Utterly disheartening. He taught a generation to laugh out loud” and “Rest in peace Siddique sir. Remembering him for his great films and his unique record of scoring superhits in three languages with the film ‘Bodyguard’ (Malayalam/Tamil/Hindi).”

Siddique’s directorial journey culminated with the 2020 release of “Big Brother,” featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film also starred Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, and Siddique himself. As the Malayalam film fraternity mourns the loss of a creative genius, Siddique’s cinematic contributions and his warm persona remain etched in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.

