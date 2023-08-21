Dwayne Johnson Offers Support Amid Maui Fires & Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne Johnson Expresses Solidarity Amid Maui Fires and Hurricane Hilary. Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has conveyed a message of support and unity in response to the impending Hurricane Hilary and the devastating fires affecting Maui.

On Sunday, The Rock utilized his Instagram platform to extend his backing to “our Hawaiian Islands back home, our Hawaiian people, our Polynesian people,” as they work towards rebuilding their Lahaina town following the tragic fires that resulted in the loss of homes and over 100 lives. In a video message, he stated, “As hard as it is right now, as challenging as it is right now, as heartbreaking as it is right now, we have to stay together, because this, no doubt, is the thing that is going to make us stronger.”

At 51 years old, Johnson expressed gratitude to people around the world who have been offering support to the community through prayers and resources. He captioned the video with heartfelt words: “All my love & strength back home to Hawaii as our Maui community grieves, yet still staying so strong in the spirit of resilience and mana… We come together. We overcome. That’s who we are as a culture and what we do.”

He also shared his concern for those in Southern California, which is experiencing the impact of Hurricane Hilary. “In the meantime, we’re in Southern California,” he continued. “We’re trying to get ready and prepare as best we can for this crazy storm that’s getting ready to hit us. So, everybody here in California — Southern California – be prepared and stay strong. And to everybody back home, I love you. Stay strong.”

Actor Jason Momoa, among others, commented on the post, mentioning the additional challenge of an earthquake in the region.

