Dynamic Duo: Rana Daggubati-Ram Charan’s Friendship Goals

Friendship knows no boundaries, even among celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Having shared screen space in around 55 films, they hold an all-time record.

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s friendship serves as a timeless example of camaraderie and mutual support.

Advertisement

Friendship knows no boundaries, even among celebrities in the entertainment industry. In an arena marked by cutthroat competition, having a friend who sticks with you through thick and thin is quite a rarity. However, there are a few South Indian celebrities like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Gopichand, and others who have shattered this notion and shown the true essence of friendship. Let’s take a closer look at some of these South BFFs who have made us envious of their unbreakable bonds!

Mohanlal and Mammootty:

We cannot begin the friendship list without mentioning the iconic M’s of Mollywood – Mohanlal and Mammootty. These two legendary superstars have been friends for an astounding 35 years. Despite being the biggest names in the Indian film industry, they have stood by each other through thick and thin. Having shared screen space in around 55 films, they hold an all-time record. Mohanlal and Mammootty’s friendship serves as a timeless example of camaraderie and mutual support.

Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan:

Childhood friends often share an unbreakable bond, and Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati are a testament to this truth. Their friendship dates back to their school days in Chennai, where they attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan together. From school to college and now, even after becoming big names in Tollywood, their friendship has stood the test of time.

Advertisement

Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia:

Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia epitomize the true essence of girl friendship. Although it took time for their bond to develop due to their differing interests, they eventually became the best of friends. From showering each other with public displays of affection to sharing beauty tips and routines, these beauties define friendship goals.

\

Prabhas and Gopichand:

Prabhas and Gopichand’s friendship blossomed during the shoot of the movie “Varsham,” where they shared the screen as hero and antagonist. Since then, they have become inseparable. Despite being a big star, Prabhas always supports Gopichand’s endeavors and stands by him during tough times.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu:

Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu’s friendship is a treat to everyone’s eyes. They make sure to spend time together amid their busy schedules and are often seen posing for the camera on various occasions. Their social media accounts are filled with heartwarming pictures of their cherished moments together, truly making them soul sisters.

Ram Pothineni and Genelia D’Souza:

Ram Pothineni and Genelia D’Souza’s friendship blossomed during the shoot of their film “Ready,” and it has only grown stronger since then. Unlike most on-screen friendships that fade away after the movie wraps up, Ram and Genelia have become family to each other. Genelia’s husband, Ritesh Deshmukh, and their two sons also share a close bond with Ram.

Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan:

Destined to be friends, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan grew up together as their fathers, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, are best buddies. Their friendship began during childhood, and they continue to remain close even now. Whenever they find time amid their busy schedules, they catch up and celebrate special occasions together, embracing the true spirit of friendship.

As we celebrate Friendship Day, let us all take inspiration from these South Indian celebrities and cherish the special bonds we share with our friends. Whether on the big screen or in real life, true friendship knows no boundaries and adds immeasurable joy and support to our lives.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Ram Charan Heartwarming Family Portrait: Meet Klin Kaara Ram Charan and Upasana know no bounds as they welcome their first...