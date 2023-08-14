Ed Sheeran Delights Fans With His Visit To Lego Store At Mall of America

Ed Sheeran pleasantly surprised his fans on Saturday by taking on a unique role at a Lego store in Minnesota. The 32-year-old singer, known for hits like “Shape of You,” made an impromptu appearance at the Lego store located in the Mall of America. He embraced the role of a “brick specialist,” assisting young shoppers in their search for colorful building toys. Captured in an Instagram video, he was shown distributing boxed Lego kits, autographing items, and happily posing for photographs with excited children.

In the video, he humorously shared, “Right, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on,” as the camera revealed him wearing a vibrant yellow apron adorned with an “Ed” name tag and a Lego-themed graphic T-shirt. He playfully mentioned, “I’m going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play ‘Lego House.'” Following this, Ed Sheeran entered the mall to perform an acoustic version of his hit song “Lego House” for a gathered crowd of admirers.

View this post on Instagram

Expressing his enjoyment, he commented after the performance, hinting at a special treat for those attending his concert later that night at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. “That was super fun. I’ve got a bunch of these ‘Autumn Is Coming’ minifigures and I’m going to be giving them out at the gig. See you in a bit.”

Ed Sheeran’s ongoing + – = x (Mathematics) Tour has led him to surprise appearances in various unexpected places. The father of two, along with his wife Cherry Seaborn, is proud parent to daughters Lyra (2 years old) and Jupiter (15 months). Just last month, he stepped behind the counter at a Chicago hotdog vendor called The Wieners Circle as part of his series of enjoyable surprises.

