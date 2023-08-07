Will Johnny Depp leave Pirates of the Caribbean for Star Wars?
Ed Sheeran paused his concert on the weekend (August 5-6, 2023) to help a couple reveal their baby’s gender.
During a concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday (August 5, 2023), Ed Sheeran, who is 32 years old, saw a couple with a sign in the audience.
They wanted his help to reveal their baby’s gender. He paused his song ‘Perfect’ and asked them for the envelope with the gender inside.
He told the audience: “I will go back to singing ‘Perfect’, but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing.”
In a video posted on Instagram, Ed was seen tearing open the envelope and telling the stadium: “It’s a girl!”
The reveal prompted huge cheers from the audience and the delighted couple were seen embracing as they celebrated.
Ed then went on to tell them: “Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it’s very awesome. It’s very awesome,” before resuming his set.
The singer has two daughters named Lyra Antartica and Jupiter with his wife Cherry Seaborn.
Earlier, Ed talked about how becoming a dad completely changed his life. Now, he feels healthier and happier.
During an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’, he explained his days are now much more structured. He said: “I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I’m getting up at four. It just feels like what life was meant to be. It’s great.
“I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’m exercising every day … I’m spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It’s good.”
