During a concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday (August 5, 2023), Ed Sheeran, who is 32 years old, saw a couple with a sign in the audience.

They wanted his help to reveal their baby’s gender. He paused his song ‘Perfect’ and asked them for the envelope with the gender inside.

He told the audience: “I will go back to singing ‘Perfect’, but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Ed was seen tearing open the envelope and telling the stadium: “It’s a girl!”

The reveal prompted huge cheers from the audience and the delighted couple were seen embracing as they celebrated.

Ed then went on to tell them: “Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it’s very awesome. It’s very awesome,” before resuming his set.

