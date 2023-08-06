Ed Sheeran Pauses his Concert for the Goers’ Baby gender reveal

The singer-songwriter uploaded a video snippet of that on-stage moment to Instagram last Saturday.

My first gender reveal,” Sheeran captioned his post of the sweet reveal.

Sheeran quickly read it and proclaimed, “It’s a girl!”

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran uploaded a video snippet of that on-stage moment to Instagram last Saturday. The video captures the reactions in the audience as everything unfolded. “My first gender reveal,” Sheeran captioned his post of the sweet reveal.

From a different viewpoint of the scene at GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium, shared on Twitter, the couple, seemingly holding a sign, handed an envelope through the crowd to Ed Sheeran on the stage.

“I will go back to singing ‘Perfect’, but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing,” the singer said in his Instagram video, before ramping up the tension by saying “Here we go” a few times as he ripped a piece of paper out of the envelope. Sheeran quickly read it and proclaimed, “It’s a girl!”

The audience erupted in joyful cheers as the camera shifted to the delighted couple in the spotlight – a woman wearing a white dress and a man with a cap turned backward. Their smiles radiated happiness as they looked at each other. The expectant mother then turned towards the soon-to-be father of her child, embracing him in a celebratory hug filled with excitement. Sheeran then wished the couple well, touching on his own experience as a parent.

“Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it’s very awesome It’s very awesome. Congratulations.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ed Sheeran sells hotdogs before Chicago concert Ed Sheeran surprised fans ahead of concert in Chicago by selling hotdogs....