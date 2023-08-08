Elephant Whisperer Bomman Backtracks on Notice

Bomman and Bellie, are prominently featured in the acclaimed documentary “The Elephant Whisperers”.

Initially seeking Rs 2 crore in a goodwill gesture from Kartiki Gonsalves, the Oscar-winning.

However, a recent twist in the story sees Bomman retracting his allegations.

Renowned indigenous duo Bomman and Bellie, prominently featured in the acclaimed documentary “The Elephant Whisperers,” have gained attention due to a legal notice sent to the creators of the film, accusing them of financial exploitation. Initially seeking Rs 2 crore in a goodwill gesture from Kartiki Gonsalves, the Oscar-winning director behind the project, the couple has now reversed their stance.

Initially, the mahout couple had claimed that despite being showcased as the “true heroes” of the film, they were denied the promised rewards, including a house, vehicle, and monetary compensation. However, a recent twist in the story sees Bomman retracting his allegations. He now denies any involvement in sending the legal notice and disavows knowledge of its origin. Bomman stated, “I don’t know who sent the legal notice or the advocate. I don’t have any pieces of evidence. Kartiki spoke to me well and said that she’d help me.” He also indicated a shift from pursuing the legal route, as he shared, “They have promised to help me and given this job.”

The previous narrative depicted Gonsalves promising the couple financial assistance and support for Bellie’s granddaughter’s education. Allegedly, these commitments went unfulfilled, leading to disappointment and strained communication between the parties.

Gonsalves and Sikhya Entertainment, the production company, responded to the allegations by emphasizing the documentary’s intent to raise awareness about elephant conservation and the commendable efforts of the Forest Department and mahouts like Bomman and Bellie. They acknowledged the documentary’s positive impact on the community and expressed deep respect for all contributors. The filmmakers denied the exploitation claims, affirming their dedication to driving positive change through their work.

As the situation takes unexpected turns, the story of “The Elephant Whisperers” continues to evolve, shedding light on the complexities of filmmaking and the relationships formed during its creation.

