Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s cage fight ‘is still on’

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, once more said he wants to fight his tech competitor in a cage. He even went to Mark’s house to try and work out the plan.

In a message on X – which was formerly known as Twitter – he shared: “For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house.

“Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time!

“If we get lucky and Zuck my [tongue emoji] actually answers the door, the fight is on!

“(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something) (sic)”