Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘ON GOING’ fight

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, once more said he wants to fight his tech competitor in a cage. He even went to Mark’s house to try and work out the plan.
In a message on X – which was formerly known as Twitter – he shared: “For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house.
“Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time!
“If we get lucky and Zuck my [tongue emoji] actually answers the door, the fight is on!
“(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something) (sic)”
At the beginning of this month, Elon said he was thinking of having a fight with Mark in Rome. The 52-year-old super-rich guy said he even talked to the Italian government about doing the fight in the Eternal City.
Elon said on X: “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).
“Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.
“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.
“Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy
“And all proceeds go to veterans
“And pediatric hospitals in Italy (sic)”
