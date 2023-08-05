Eminem responds to The Game & Melle Mel in song “Realest”

Eminem is notorious for not holding back when it comes to dissing others, and this was evident in his latest track, “Realest” by Ez Mil, featuring him.

In the song, Slim Shady targeted The Game and Melle Mel, who had previously thrown backhanded insults at him.

Responding to Game’s 2022 diss track, “The Black Slim Shady,” where Game took a shot at Eminem, the 50-year-old rapper fired back with lines like, “I never heard you in a club, I never heard you in a bar / Eleven albums and ten never got played inside of my car.”

Slim Shady didn’t hold back and called out the envious rappers, stating that he would torch them if they were on a joint track together. He also addressed why Game’s music is still played in clubs, attributing it to his performances rather than the quality of his music.

Regarding Melle Mel’s previous comments in March, where he suggested Eminem’s success was partly due to his skin color, the hip-hop star responded with, “My skin color’s still working against me / ’Cause second I should be to none / Being white ain’t why they put me at five / It’s why they can’t put me at one.” Eminem’s retort brings up interesting points in a post-affirmative action world.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, rising rap sensation Ez Mil recently joined Eminem’s label, Shady Records, last month. Eminem expressed his excitement about signing Ez Mil, sharing that he and Dr. Dre both agreed that Ez Mil’s music was truly special and would be a great addition to the label.

Dr. Dre also praised the artist, stating that when Eminem played him Ez Mil’s music, he had an immediate feeling of excitement and knew they wanted to work with him.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Helen Mirren deemed to be sexy by 50 Cent 50 Cent has openly revealed his admiration for 78-year-old Helen Mirren, stating...