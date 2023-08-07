Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, and her fiancé Evan McClintock seemed to be experiencing some relationship difficulties according to onlookers at Lollapalooza Chicago.

As sources revealed, the couple appeared distant during their attendance at Metro Boomin’s performance. Witnesses noted that they spent more time with their separate groups than with each other.

Hailie arrived with her fiancé and friends, and they maintained distance from each other, with Hailie sitting between her girlfriends while Evan stood on the other side of the table in the VIP section.

Eyewitnesses found it unusual that they exchanged only a few words throughout the event, and Hailie didn’t appear to be in high spirits.

Later in the night, Hailie’s group met with Drake’s lawyer, Steve Reisman, who gave away stacks of $2 bills to the ladies at the table.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock have been together for six years before he proposed in February. On her podcast, Evan shared how he sought Eminem’s blessing before proposing to Hailie.

“I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time,’ he recalled. ‘So, I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake, and I made it happen.”

