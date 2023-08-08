Emmy Nod For Pakistani Documentary ‘As Far As They Can Run’

Pakistani entertainment has achieved yet another milestone to celebrate! The documentary titled ‘As Far As They Can Run’ has been nominated for the esteemed Emmy Awards in the category of ‘Outstanding Documentary Short’. The documentary’s field producer was Haya Fatima Iqbal, while Ziad Zafar served as the co-producer. The director of the documentary is Tanaz Eshaghian, and Nadir Siddiqui held the role of cinematographer in this remarkable project.

The film’s narrative revolves around the lives of three young adults grappling with intellectual disabilities, all while participating in the Special Olympics.

The filmmaker, who boasts prior accolades including an Oscar and two Emmys, enthusiastically shared this thrilling announcement via her Instagram stories. She also revealed that one of the film’s participants, Sana Kapri, had recently lit the torch at the Special Olympics in Berlin. Reflecting on the project, the filmmaker expressed her heartfelt joy and honour at witnessing the dedication and affection invested by coaches to empower these young individuals to soar to great heights.

Haya Fatima Iqbal previously played a pivotal role as a producer in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s 2015 documentary ‘A Girl In The River’. This documentary explored the sensitive subject of honour killings in Pakistan. The film chronicled the story of a woman who survived an attempted murder by her own family after marrying for love. The documentary received widespread acclaim and earned an Oscar in the category of ‘Best Documentary Short’.

