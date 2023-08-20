Esha Deol Opens Up About Dad Dharmendra’s Initial Concerns on Her Film Career

Esha Deol has a strong connection with her father.

Dharmendra was initially opposed to Esha’s decision to enter Bollywood.

Esha’s most recent appearance was in a short film named “Ek Duaa”.

Advertisement

Although Esha Deol doesn’t always openly express her affection for her father Dharmendra, she noted that they share a strong connection and maintain open communication. She revealed that their preferences often align, and he understands her even without extensive explanations.

Esha frequently posts about her relationship with her father, actor Dharmendra, and her mother, actress Hema Malini, on social media, sharing heartfelt moments. Recently, she discussed her relationship with Dharmendra, highlighting how he initially had reservations when she chose to enter the Bollywood industry.

In a recent conversation, Esha Deol discussed the special connection she shares with her father, the seasoned actor Dharmendra. She revealed her emotional attachment towards him and acknowledged her strong sense of protectiveness. Esha also openly mentioned that she fulfills the role of her father’s ‘professional online shopper’.

“He loves online shopping, and I do that for him,” Esha said.

Esha also disclosed that when she decided to enter Bollywood, she encountered opposition from him in the beginning. She attributed this to his “traditional Punjabi male” mentality.

“This is a form of indicating how caring he is and nothing else. With time, things naturally fall into the right place,” she said.

Advertisement

Esha Deol recognized that her decision to start her career at the age of 18 and achieve financial autonomy was shaped by the influential women in her family. She noted that her upbringing took place in an environment where girl power was highly prominent, with her grandmother, aunt, cousins, and mother being significant examples. She said, “A lot of women around us are very strong-headed and work-oriented.”

Esha also stated that she intends to uphold her family’s legacy and has chosen not to interfere in her children’s choices. “Want to only encourage them and be a strong pillar of support for them. The way my grandmother was with my mother,” the actress said.

Esha Deol’s most recent appearance was in a short film named “Ek Duaa,” whereas Dharmendra’s latest role was in Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and more.

Also Read Randeep Hooda’s Girlfriend Lin Laishram Shares Safari Photo for His 47th Birthday Lin Laishram wished Randeep Hooda a happy birthday on Instagram. The couple...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.