Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passes away at age 25

Angus Cloud, renowned for his role in the acclaimed series “Euphoria,” has passed away at the young age of 25, confirmed by his family on Monday.

In their heartfelt statement, his family expressed the immense sorrow they felt, bidding farewell to an extraordinary individual who was not only an artist but also a cherished friend, brother, and son.

Angus had recently experienced the loss of his father, which deeply affected him. The family takes solace in knowing that he is now reunited with his best friend, his late father.

Angus was open about his struggles with mental health, and they hope his passing serves as a reminder to others that they are not alone and should seek support instead of fighting in silence.

The family also requests privacy during this difficult time as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

The “Euphoria” family has also expressed their profound grief over the untimely passing of this rising star. Angus Cloud played the notable character Fez in the Emmy-winning teen drama series, and he was an integral part of its first two seasons.

Aside from his remarkable role in “Euphoria,” Angus was recently cast in a new horror movie at Universal Pictures, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for “Scream 6.”

He also starred in several music videos, showcasing his diverse talent and charisma.

Angus Cloud’s potential was evident not only through his work on the big and small screens but also in his music video appearances. He will be remembered for his talent, humor, laughter, and love for everyone.

The world has lost an exceptional individual, and his presence will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and fans alike.

