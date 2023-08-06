Euphoria Star Javon Walton Joins Jake Paul For Boxing Career

Euphoria actor Javon “Wanna” Walton has decided to make a significant career change. He is shifting his focus towards pursuing a career in boxing. Javon Walton revealed in an interview that boxing has been a long-standing passion of his. He also stated that he is trying to make it a lifelong pursuit.

“This is something I want to do for the rest of my life,” said Wanna. “It’s something I’ve been very passionate about for a very long time, and it’s something that I care about a lot.”

For Wanna, boxing serves as a cathartic release, and he relishes every moment of it. His ultimate ambition is to become a world champion, defending his titles for an extended period and eventually becoming a Hall of Famer.

Starting his boxing journey at the tender age of four, despite his youth, Walton has already competed in 80 amateur bouts, securing several victories and claiming Georgia state titles.

In terms of his recent move to sign with Jake Paul’s MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), Wanna expressed feeling valued by the company. He praised Jake Paul as being sharp and super laid back, and appreciated the talent pool within MVP.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I knew that I was gonna be valued, and a place that I knew that they were going to care about me a lot, and a place with a lot of talent,” explained Wanna. “Everyone over at MVP is very talented and they’ve all done such amazing things in their career.”

