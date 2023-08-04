Eva Mendes Receives Praise For Making Strict Rules For Daughters

Eva Mendes recently disclosed her parenting philosophy concerning social media, reaffirming her commitment to keeping their family life private.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have made a conscious decision to keep their personal lives, as well as their daughters’ lives, away from the public eye. Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, are their two daughters, born in 2011 when the couple first met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines.

Taking to Instagram, Mendes shared a GIF of herself nodding her head and gesturing “no,” with the caption, “When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi.” This post sparked a lot of inquiries and praise, to which she openly responded in the comments section, offering further context on her stance regarding children and social media.

One fan asked about the age at which she would allow her kids to use the internet and social media, to which Eva honestly replied, “Honestly I don’t know.” She explained, “I’ll have to see where it goes – for now, I’m observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child’s brain,” and added, “I’m taking it stage by stage.”

Another fan pointed out that in the internet age, everyone may eventually need or want to access the internet, but Eva countered, “Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It’s too dangerous.” She likened it to other activities, like drinking, voting, or getting a driver’s license, that are not allowed for children.

When a fan suggested that perhaps when the children turn 18, they could have access to the internet, Eva seemed to like the idea and responded with a “Yup!” followed by a red heart emoji.

