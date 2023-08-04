Exclusive: Rocky Aur Rani Deleted Scenes on OTT

The romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was directed by Karan Johar.

He has won the hearts of film fanatics worldwide with his heartwarming portrayal of relationships and romance.

He mentioned that people are demanding to see Rani’s theme song and all the deleted scenes.

Advertisement

The romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, has won the hearts of film fanatics worldwide with its heartwarming portrayal of relationships and romance. The movie marked Johar’s comeback to filmmaking after a long hiatus of 7 years and has emerged as a major commercial success.

Recently, the team behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gathered for a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success. Director Karan Johar, along with lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, shared insights about the movie and answered fun questions from the media. During the press conference, Ranveer Singh expressed his disappointment with the decision to trim the film to fit the ideal theater duration.

Originally, the romantic drama had a runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes, but around 22 minutes were edited out to reduce its duration. Unfortunately, this included a scene where Rocky tells Rani, “Love hai to sab hai,” the end credits song “Kudmayi,” and some other hilarious sequences.

Ranveer Singh made a special request to Karan Johar to consider including these deleted scenes in the OTT version of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He mentioned that people are demanding to see Rani’s theme song and all the deleted scenes. In response, Karan Johar smiled and said, “We’ll see.”

The romantic drama features Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa, a dim-witted yet good-hearted Punjabi boy, and Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee, a fierce and independent journalist. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as Rocky’s paternal grandparents, and Aamir Bhashi and Kshitee Jog as his parents. Shabana Azmi plays Rani’s grandmother, while Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly appear as her parents. Pritam composed the music, and Manush Nandan and Nitin Baid handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

With Ranveer Singh’s request, fans eagerly await the release of the OTT version, hoping to witness the deleted scenes that add more depth to the heartwarming tale of Rocky and Rani’s love story.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ranveer and Alia’s Love Story: 70.25 Cr in 7 Days Karan Johar's latest directorial venture, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," starring...