Expert Advises Prince Harry: Harness Meghan Markle’s Star Power

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to succeed personally and professionally, prioritizing Meghan’s visibility is key, according to Jane Owen, owner of Jane Owen Public Relations Inc. Owen suggests that Meghan’s desire for public exposure can enhance her entertainment career if she actively promotes her projects through interviews and appearances.

Despite Harry’s preference for a more low-key role, divergent desires could lead to conflicts. Owen emphasizes the importance of compromise or one of them bending to the other’s desires to avoid personal issues.

Owen underscores that success in the entertainment industry relies heavily on public relations work. She advises Harry to consider career paths outside the spotlight, such as finance, leveraging his high-level connections.

Owen encourages Meghan to harness her “star power” for her acting career, noting Hollywood’s interest in representing her. This move could significantly elevate her value in film and television production.

As for Harry, Owen suggests exploring new ventures based on personal contacts, such as banking, business development, high-level real estate, charity work, public speaking, and paid board positions.

Advertisement

In the end, aligning their aspirations while capitalizing on their strengths could be the key to their success.

Also Read Prince Harry six-word response to Meghan Markle’s wish to keep her royal titles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are retaining their official royal titles for...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.