Face Tattoos In Hip-Hop: Lil Wayne Reflects On His Role In The Trend

American rapper Lil Wayne has finally opened up about his impact on inspiring many rappers to get face tattoos. Wayne expressed his joy in seeing people adopt his style, likening it to seeing his own child resemble him. In an exclusive conversation with Billboard, the 40-year-old singer celebrated 50 years of hip-hop and discussed how he feels about the influence he has on the latest generation of rappers.

When asked about how he feels seeing others emulate his style and music, Lil Wayne said, “That’s like seeing your kid come out of the room and looking just like you; it feels amazing.” He acknowledged that his unique look was self-inspired and wasn’t influenced by anyone else.

During the interview, Lil Wayne also shared his top five favourite artists, including Jay-Z, UGK, Missy Elliot, Goodie Mob, and Biggie. He himself holds the seventh position on Billboard’s list of best hip-hop artists.

