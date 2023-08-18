Fahad Mustafa respond to trolling on Govinda viral video

Fahad Mustafa is an exceptional individual in the Pakistani entertainment scene.

Fahad Mustafa is an exceptional individual in the Pakistani entertainment scene. He wears multiple hats as a model, host, and actor. His journey in the Pakistani entertainment world spans a significant period, during which he has built a remarkable reputation both in acting and hosting. He has showcased his talent in popular television dramas like “Kankar,” “Main Abdul Qadir Hoon,” “Main Chaand Si,” and “Dusri Biwi.” On the film front, he’s been part of blockbuster hits like “Na Maloom Afraad 1 & 2,” “Load Wedding,” and “Actor In Law.” Additionally, Fahad Mustafa has been successfully hosting the widely watched game show “Jeeto Pakistan.”

In a recent appearance on a show hosted by Momin Saqib, Fahad Mustafa opened up about a past incident where he faced online trolling for touching Govinda’s feet. In response to the trolling, Fahad expressed that he isn’t greatly affected by negative comments on social media. He emphasized that it was not a priority for him and acknowledged that not all of his followers will necessarily support him. He shared that his manager often suggests he should be more active on social media and use certain devices, but Fahad prefers a simpler approach. He’s not driven to compete in the social media race and uses these platforms when he has leisure time. Fahad also believes in the potential for social media to be a positive tool, provided it’s used with a constructive purpose.

