Fahad Sheikh Becomes Father To A Baby Girl

Fahad Sheikh, a renowned Pakistani model, host, and actor, initially embarked on his career as a fashion show host. Subsequently, he transitioned into acting, making a notable mark in the industry. His notable television series encompass “Meeras,” “Jalan,” and “Ghammandi.” Fahad Sheikh’s acting prowess has garnered admiration from his dedicated fanbase, particularly his role in “Meeras,” which resonated deeply with audiences. Additionally, he has participated in numerous short films, often shining alongside Hajra Yamin.

In his personal life, Fahad is contentedly married to Mahreen Fahad Sheikh, who is the daughter of the renowned Pakistani actress Shahida Mini. The couple now joyfully parents two endearing children. Recently, Fahad Sheikh has been blessed with the arrival of a precious baby girl. Sharing this delightful news on his Instagram account, he accompanied the announcement with an endearing snapshot of his newborn’s tiny hand. His caption read, “And then there were four… By the grace of Allah we have been blessed with ‘Rehmat,’ our little princess ‘AYZAL FAHAD SHEIKH.’ I request you all to keep us in your prayers.” Expressing gratitude, he acknowledged Allah’s blessings. Notably, Fahad Sheikh had previously been a father to an adorable son, and now, their family is complete with four members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Sheikh (@imfahadsheikh)

As Fahad Sheikh’s circle of friends and admirers extends heartfelt congratulations to him for becoming the father of a baby girl, his social media post has received an outpouring of well-wishes and congratulatory messages. The comments from friends and fans reflect the joyous occasion.

