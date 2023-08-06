Family Bonding Shines in Rajinikanth’s “Jailer Rathamaarey” Song

Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film “Jailer” is just a few days away from its grand release.

Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film “Jailer” is just a few days away from its grand release, and the excitement among audiences is soaring high. The film’s makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz and have recently unveiled the fourth single titled “Rathamaarey” from the movie. This soulful and heartwarming song is already winning hearts with its emotional depth and pleasing melody.

“Rathamaarey” beautifully portrays the emotional bonding between Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth’s character) and his son, grandson, and wife. After the high-energy and upbeat songs, this track comes as a breath of fresh air, promising a perfect blend of family emotions and intense action in the film. The lyric video features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and Vasanth Ravi, capturing the essence of the touching relationship between grandfather and grandson.

Sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, the heartfelt lyrics of the song are penned by Vignesh Shivan. The song’s soul-stirring melody and powerful rendition by Vishal Mishra make it an instant favorite among fans.

“Jailer” has already witnessed success with its previously released singles. The first single, “Kaavaalaa,” became a sensational hit and has been dominating the charts. The second single, “Hukum,” presented a different tone compared to its predecessor, while the third single, “Jujubee,” delighted fans with its retro vibes.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, “Jailer” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu, among others. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal makes a special appearance in the film, adding to the excitement. Shiva Rajkumar’s portrayal as the lead antagonist has also piqued the audience’s curiosity.

The film is set to hit the screens on August 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. However, it is worth noting that the Tamil version will face a box office clash with another film titled “Jailer,” sparking a legal battle over the same title and release date.

With its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and soulful music, “Jailer” is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences across languages.

