Farhan Akhtar Confirms ‘Don 3’ in Official Announcement

Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with a logo video on Instagram.

Don 3 is set to release in 2025.

Farhan Akhtar expressed his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayals of Don.

This morning, Director Farhan Akhtar created a stir online by officially revealing his much-anticipated project, Don 3. Following Shah Rukh Khan’s departure from the Don series, Farhan took the decision to rejuvenate the popular franchise with a younger lead. Earlier reports suggested that actor Ranveer Singh has been chosen as the new Don, a confirmation that is highly awaited.

Ranveer will be taking on the iconic roles previously played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, both of whom received immense acclaim for their portrayals of Don. Farhan has now announced that a revered actor will be the film’s main star. He also disclosed that the movie is set to grace the theaters in 2025.

After officially announcing “Don 3” with a logo video on the morning of August 8, Farhan Akhtar has now hinted at the lead actor for the movie. In a recent Instagram post, Farhan expressed his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s interpretations of the character Don. Reflecting on the origin of the anti-hero and Amitabh Bachchan’s charisma, Farhan remarked, “Back in 1978, the creative genius of Salim-Javed and the effortless style of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan brought to life an enigmatic character that captured the hearts of cinema-goers nationwide.”

Farhan wrote, “In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatergoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don.”

Subsequently, Farhan discussed his personal reimagining of the original movie and shared insights into his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan.

“In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don’s sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, ‘Don’ films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart,” said Farhan.

Farhan disclosed that a skilled actor whom he has long admired has now taken on the role. He expressed his wish for the audience to embrace this actor with the same affection that Amit ji and SRK received.

He added, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.”

Farhan revealed that the movie is scheduled for a cinematic release in 2025 and encouraged his fans to stay connected for updates. He said, “A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space.”

Previously, an insider disclosed that Ranveer Singh would be taking over from SRK in the Don film series. The announcement video, accompanied by the film’s initial teaser, is anticipated to be released this week.

