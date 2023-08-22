Farhan Akhtar in Discussions for ‘Begin Again’ Remake with Director Nitya Mehra

Farhan Akhtar is in advanced negotiations to star in Nitya Mehra’s next film.

The film is a remake of the 2013 Hollywood classic, Begin Again.

The film will go on floors by the end of this year with a start-to-finish schedule.

Farhan Akhtar made a significant impact online with his recent announcement of “Don 3,” featuring Ranveer Singh as the third-generation Don, succeeding Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is set to commence filming by late 2024, following Ranveer Singh’s completion of “Baiju Bawra,” and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

However, prior to fully committing to the upcoming “Don” installment, Farhan Akhtar intends to focus on his acting career. Insider sources reveal that he is in advanced negotiations to star in Nitya Mehra’s forthcoming film, produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment.

“Farhan, and Nitya in talks for a musical comedy for a while now, and things are in advanced stages of development at the moment. It’s said to be a remake of the 2013 Hollywood classic, Begin Again, and will go on floors by the end of this year with a start-to-finish schedule. The film chronicles the journey of a musician, who goes on to produce an album that breaks all the records,” according to the source, Both Farhan Akhtar and the lead female character portray roles deeply intertwined with the setting of the Indian music industry.

Discussions are underway between Nitya Mehra and a youthful actress for the role of the female lead in the Hindi version of “Begin Again.” This movie is anticipated to mark Farhan’s upcoming acting project. “Farhan was also committed to doing Champions for Aamir Khan Production, but the film as of today is slated to go on floors in January 2024. This will be followed by another acting assignment for Farhan, to be produced by Excel Entertainment and then finally Don 3,” the source added.

The formalities for the “Begin Again” project are pending, and an official announcement will follow once all agreements are finalized. Farhan’s most recent acting venture was in collaboration with Rakeyesh Omprakash Mehra on “Toofan.” Nitya Mehra has previously collaborated with Farhan in roles such as a producer for “Baar Baar Dekho” and “Made in Heaven.” In a recent conversation, Farhan Akhtar discussed his intentions for the upcoming two years.

He had said, “So, my focus is currently on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa will be picked up post that. I’m also doing two films next year before we get into Don 3, as an actor. In January, I will start a film that is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It’s being directed by RS Prasanna, who directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He’s a great director. Then I will do another film for Excel Entertainment, which will start roughly in June or July. And then I get into directing Don 3.”

An unexpected meeting between a struggling music industry executive and a fledgling singer-songwriter, who is new to New York City, evolves into a promising partnership between the two gifted individuals.

