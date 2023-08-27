Farhan Akhtar’s Sweet Wish for Wife Shibani’s Birthday

Farhan Akhtar wished his wife, Shibani Dandekar, a happy birthday on Instagram.

He posted a photo of them together and wrote a heartfelt message.

Shibani replied to the post with a loving message of her own.

On Shibani Dandekar’s (now Shibani Akhtar) birthday, Farhan Akhtar has expressed his warm wishes for his wife and actress. In his caption, he extended his best wishes for her, and his cousin, filmmaker Farah Khan, playfully advised him to be happy that she’s now a part of their family. Shibani was recently featured in the second season of the web series “Made In Heaven.”

Farhan took to Instagram to post a joyful snapshot from one of their romantic evenings together with Shibani, Farhan wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday partner…may life give you all you want and more…may you always have reasons to smile… (but enough about me) (wink emoji) love you loads. Have the best year yet. (heart emojis).”

In response to his post, Shibani penned a reply “I love you so much! Thank you for the best gift in the world! You!” Farhan Khan’s cousin, Farah Khan, left a comment on his post. Farhan Khan’s cousin, “She married into our family. Bas enough,” along with a laughing emoji. Praising Farhan, one fan wrote, “Happy birthday @shibaniakhtar . You have married the best guy & family of the world.” Another said, “You guys make the most cutest pair mA.” “You have learnt her ways,” wrote another fan.

However, certain fans solely focused on the casting for Don 3, expressing either their support or opposition to Ranveer Singh taking on the role of the new Don instead of Shah Rukh Khan. In response to Farhan’s film Don 3, a fan commented concerning Shibani, “2nd best decision of your life. Casting @ranveersingh as the new Don still remains the best.” Another said, “Abhi bhi time hai (there is still some time)! Remove @ranveersingh from Don 3 ! #NoSrkNoDon3.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were in a relationship for approximately three years before getting married last year. Shibani made an appearance as a lesbian bride in the Warrior Princesses episode of the second season of Made in Heaven. Currently, Farhan is preparing for Don 3 and introduced Ranveer as the new Don through a teaser revealed earlier this month.

