Faysal Quraishi celebrates his 13th anniversary in Gilgit

Faysal Quraishi is undeniably one of the brightest stars in the drama industry. His talent is unparalleled, and he’s managed to maintain his youthful appearance throughout his career, looking just as young as he did a decade or more ago. Currently, Faysal Quraishi is all set for another exciting project, a short series filled with a mystery called “Khai.” He’s collaborating with some industry heavyweights, including Duefishan Saleem and Laila Wasti, which has made the shoot even more exciting.

Amidst his busy shooting schedule, a significant day arrived in Faysal’s life – his 13th wedding anniversary in the year 2023. Faysal and his spouse, parents to two children named Ayat and Farmaan, celebrated their 13 years of togetherness in Gilgit, where Faysal is currently filming “Khai.” The icing on the cake was the presence of their son, Farmaan, who joined in the anniversary celebration.

