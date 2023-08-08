Feroze Khan Finds Out His Partner Finally!

Renowned Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has made a significant decision to marry again and has openly expressed his search for a potential partner.

The actor, known for his role in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, recently engaged with comments on social media discussing his future plans related to marriage.

One Instagram user queried, “Do you love your children?” and suggested Khan consider “marrying another woman.” This user also mentioned having two wives at the age of 24.

In response, the Khaani actor commented, “You only did what you were told. Good job.”

In another online interaction, a different fan inquired, “Brother, when are you getting married?” To this, the star of Gul-e-Rana responded, “I am currently searching.”

Another user questioned whether Khan should move forward or not. “Don’t you need to move on and embark on a new journey with a new person?” Khan replied, “The journey was initiated a long time ago.”

“I have finally found that person,” the actor revealed.

“Let’s see what steps I take next,” Feroze Khan added.

The actor was formerly married to Syeda Aliza Sultan in 2018, a marriage that concluded in divorce in 2022. The former couple now shares custody of their son and daughter.

