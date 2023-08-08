Feroze Khan give a hint for getting married again

Feroze Khan is a strikingly handsome and skillful Pakistani actor.

Feroze Khan has recently expressed appreciation for Syeda Aliza Sultan in his statements.

Khan is single, sparking curiosity among his fans about his marital status.

Advertisement

Feroze Khan, a strikingly handsome and skillful Pakistani actor in both television and film, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for quite some time. He’s been part of several successful drama series including “Khaani,” “Khuda Aur Mohabbat,” “Ishqiya,” “Gul E Rana,” “Aye Musht E Khaak,” and “Habs.” In the past, Feroze Khan faced difficulties when his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, accused him of domestic abuse. However, they have since officially divorced, and their legal issues have been resolved. Interestingly, Feroze Khan has recently expressed appreciation for Syeda Aliza Sultan in his statements.

Feroze Khan’s fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming drama series, “Akhara,” which is scheduled to air on Green Entertainment.

At present, Feroze Khan is single, sparking curiosity among his fans about his marital status. Many of his fans have inquired about whether he plans to marry again, prompting Feroze Khan to respond to their questions.

A social media user asked Feroze Khan, “Brother! When are you getting married?”, To which Feroze Khan replied, “I am looking for it, nowadays – “Dekh Raha Hoon Aaj Kal”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Feroze Khan Finds Out His Partner Finally! Renowned Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has made a significant decision to marry...