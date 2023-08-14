Feroze Khan Opens Up About Connection With Najiba Faiz

Feroze Khan has provided additional insight into the association between him and Najiba Faiz through a series of Instagram Stories. In an open and candid discussion, Khan expressed his concern over the tendency of some individuals to unfairly label others, advocating for a society that is more compassionate and respectful of each other’s choices.

Addressing his audience in a brief video, Khan shared, “It’s disheartening how, in today’s times, people easily tarnish the reputation of others just for the sake of a few bucks. It’s truly disheartening.” Khan proceeded to highlight that relationships between people are not always as straightforward as they may seem, extending beyond conventional definitions.

The actor stated, “Why can’t we adopt a live-and-let-live attitude? Two people can be friends. They might share emotional or professional connections. Or, they could be spiritually aligned. Various factors could bring them together. So, why not allow each other to live their lives? I believe this approach would foster a healthier and more peaceful environment for both society and Pakistan as a whole.”

On the other side of the equation, Najiba Faiz, who became associated with Khan due to images of the two being circulated on social media, leading to speculations about a romantic involvement, took to her Instagram Story and Twitter to address the situation once more.

For those dragging me into this baseless controversy”

Now posting different photos at different places doesn’t mean that whoever is with @ferozekhan anywhere shall be taken as me because faces of those girls r not visible.

Therefore, if @ferozekhan claims that he finally find… https://t.co/itsW77Nv2A — Najiba Faiz (@NajibaFaiz5) August 12, 2023

Faiz clarified that assumptions should not be made solely based on incomplete or misleading information. She shared, “To those who are dragging me into this unfounded controversy by posting different pictures from different places: this does not mean that anyone seen with Feroze Khan should be presumed to be me. The faces of those individuals are not visible.” Faiz emphasized that attributing her to specific events without proper verification is both reprehensible and unethical. “Therefore, just because Feroze Khan claims to have found the woman of his dreams, it doesn’t automatically mean that she was me (Najiba Faiz), who accompanied him on a hiking trip and, regrettably, posted a photo on my social media account. Making such claims without verification is highly reprehensible and unethical.”

“Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go.“ #hiking #stayblessed🤲🏻 #ferozkhan pic.twitter.com/FlqNzmyFgJ — Najiba Faiz (@NajibaFaiz5) August 9, 2023

Faiz also shared Khan’s recent statements with her own followers on her Instagram Story. In a previous clarification, Faiz had asserted, “In my opinion, hiking is a beneficial pastime for both physical and mental well-being. Friends from various walks of life often join me on hikes.”

Continuing, she elaborated, “As I frequently encourage my friends to participate in hiking, on the last occasion, the esteemed figure and well-known name in the entertainment industry, Feroze Khan, joined me on a hiking trip. We captured enjoyable moments during the hike, and I shared these images on my social media platforms.” She added, “People drew their own conclusions from these pictures to generate controversies. I have never intruded into Feroze Khan’s private life.”

