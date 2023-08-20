Feroze Khan shares liplock with his Son

Feroze Khan has once again captured the hearts of his fans with a touching moment.

Feroze Khan has once again captured the hearts of his fans with a touching moment shared on his Instagram account. In a recent post, Khan posted an adorable picture of himself kissing his son on the lips, and the image quickly became a sensation on social media.

The snapshot radiates genuine fatherly love and bonding, as Feroze Khan gazes lovingly at his little one, showcasing the profound connection between a father and his child. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with hated messages, expressing their anger towards the actor.

Feroze Khan, known for his versatile acting skills, has been delighting his fans not only with his on-screen performances but also by providing glimpses of his personal life. This latest image reinforces the importance of family and the beautiful moments that parenthood brings, making it a heartwarming addition to his social media feed.

