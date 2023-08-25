Feroze Khan shares some BTS videos from his upcoming drama

Advertisement
  • Feroze Khan is a highly attractive and talented Pakistani actor.
  • He’s been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for many years.
  • In “Akhara,” Feroze Khan takes on the role of a boxer.
Feroze Khan is a highly attractive and talented Pakistani actor renowned for his roles in both TV shows and movies. He’s been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for many years, with several hit TV dramas to his name, such as “Khaani,” “Khuda Aur Mohabbat,” “Ishqiya,” “Gul E Rana,” “Aye Musht E Khaak,” and “Habs.”

However, Feroze Khan faced a challenging period when his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, accused him of domestic abuse. Thankfully, he has overcome this difficult phase in his life and is now preparing to appear in two exciting new dramas: “Akhara” and “Khumaar.”

In “Akhara,” Feroze Khan takes on the role of a boxer, with the storyline revolving around his character’s journey. Meanwhile, “Khumaar” pairs him with the stunning Neelam Muneer in what promises to be an intriguing project. Fans of Feroze Khan are eagerly awaiting the release of these dramas, and the behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets have only added to their excitement. It’s also worth noting that Agha Mustafa Hassan, also known as Malik Zubair, is part of the cast of “Khumaar.”

 

A post shared by Ferozexnisaaa (@ferozexnisaaa)

