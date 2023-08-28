Fiza Ali gets emotional while talking about her mother

Fiza Ali is currently grappling with a profound sense of loss. Her life has been marked by the heartache of losing two incredibly important figures. First, she tragically lost her mother, who played a pivotal role in her upbringing. This loss alone left an indelible void in her life.

However, the pain deepened as she recently mourned the loss of her older sister, who held a special place in her heart, akin to a second mother. This double bereavement has made the process of moving forward especially challenging for Fiza.

In a recent appearance on Nida Yasir’s show, Fiza bravely shared cherished memories from her childhood. Yet, as she delved into recollections of her mother and spoke about her dearly departed older sister, her emotions overwhelmed her, resulting in tears.

While Fiza possesses few physical reminders of her mother, she treasures a final note penned by her, securely stored in a locker. This note serves as a cherished keepsake, preserving a precious connection to her mother in her absence.

