Fiza Ali shares the herbal remedy for Botox Mask

Fiza Ali has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years.

Fiza has always enjoyed significant fame.

She has managed to uphold her beauty and fitness over time.

Advertisement

Fiza Ali has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years. She began her journey as a model and later transitioned into starring in prominent TV dramas. Fiza has always enjoyed significant fame, and she has managed to uphold her beauty and fitness over time. She consistently focuses on her fitness and happily shares the tips and techniques she personally uses to maintain her own beauty. Interestingly, Fiza’s mother had a background as a herbalist, and this has equipped Fiza with a variety of natural remedies and masks that have aided her in her journey.

As people age, skin wrinkles and a lackluster complexion often become major concerns. Nowadays, there are numerous options available to counteract these effects. It’s not uncommon to see individuals opting for botox treatments to retain a youthful appearance and minimize wrinkles. However, Fiza Ali has a special facial mask that can yield results similar to Botox without the need for injections.

According to her, the main ingredients for this mask are rice flour, egg yolk, and lemon. You mix these ingredients together and apply the resulting mixture to your face. This mask can be used up to three times a week to achieve outcomes reminiscent of botox treatments. Additionally, it imparts a radiant glow to the skin, and the results become noticeable within just 15 minutes.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement