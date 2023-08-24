Florence Pugh Opens Up About Christopher Nolan’s Apology To Her

Florence Pugh recently provided insight into why Christopher Nolan, the director of “Oppenheimer,” issued an apology to her. In the film released last month, Florence Pugh portrays psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock, a character with a pivotal role in Nolan’s production. Tatlock was the love interest of J Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy in the lead role, while also being depicted as a romantic partner of Katherine Puening, played by Emily Blunt.

Florence Pugh, known for her role in “The White Lotus,” shared her experience with MTV UK, stating, “I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made.” Reflecting on Nolan’s approach, she recounted, “Except I knew that Chris Nolan really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role, and he understands if I don’t want to come near it.” The 27-year-old actress added, “And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a café in the back of the room, let’s do it.’”

During the filming of Zach Braff’s 2023 drama “A Good Person” in New York, Pugh met Nolan. She recalled, “I remember he apologised about the size of the role. I was like, ‘Please don’t apologise,’” she said. Pugh further disclosed, “And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide if it’s like… I completely understand the sizing thing.’”

Reflecting on her decision to join the project, Pugh shared, “And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, ‘I don’t need to… I know I’m going to do it.’”

Also Read 7 Actors Who Turned Down Christopher Nolan’s Blockbuster Films Christopher Nolan, the renowned writer and director, is celebrated for his exceptional...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.